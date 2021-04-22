S. Korean nuclear envoy holds phone talks with senior US diplomat

Noh Kyu-duk (R), South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, poses for photo with Sung Kim, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, at the foreign ministry in Seoul on March 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Noh Kyu-duk spoke by phone with acting US Assistant Secretary of State Sung Kim on Thursday and discussed Washington's policy review on North Korea.



"The two sides noted that South Korea and the United States have closely been working together and coordinating on the course of the ongoing US policy review on North Korea, which is at its final stage," the ministry said in a release.



Noh and Kim also agreed to continue consultations at every level for a successful summit between the two countries slated for late May.



They also exchanged views on efforts to make progress on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building lasting peace, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)