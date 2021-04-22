 Back To Top
Finance

Daily turnover of securities market jumps 18.5% in Q1

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2021 - 11:06       Updated : Apr 22, 2021 - 11:06

The logo of the Korea Securities Depository (KSD)
The logo of the Korea Securities Depository (KSD)
The daily turnover of South Korea's securities market soared more than 18 percent in the first quarter amid a stock market rally, data showed Thursday.

According to the Korea Securities Depository, the daily amount of local stock and bond transactions settled by the agency averaged 30.7 trillion won ($27.5 billion) in the January-March period, up 18.5 percent from three months earlier.

Compared with a year earlier, the daily turnover was up 6.9 percent.

The average daily turnover of the country's stock market came to 2.7 trillion won, up 42.6 percent from the last quarter of 2020 and 58.2 percent from a year earlier.

The corresponding value of the local bond market expanded 16.6 percent on-quarter to 28 trillion won. It was up 3.6 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)

