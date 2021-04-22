[News Focus] High youth unemployment continues during Moon’s term

A labor consultant provides jobseekers with recruitment information at the Munjeong Biz Valley in Songpa-gu, Seoul, earlier this month. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Young Koreans in their 20s and early 30s have been frustrated with a tough hiring market, despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s pledge to prioritize job creation for the young generation.



It has been nearly four years since President Moon Jae-in took office. But labor indexes suggest that the administration’s performance in the employment sector has fallen far short of the expectations many young job seekers had in 2017.



The percentage of unemployment and underemployment among the people aged 15-29 was in a skeptical level steadily during the 2017-2019 period. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the hiring conditions in 2020 and early 2021.



When Moon took office in May 2017, the de facto (or extended-based) jobless rate -- which is based on the number of unemployed and underemployed in the economically active population -- stood at 22.9 percent in the 15-29 age group, according to the Supplementary Index III for Employment, held by Statistics Korea.



The Index III refers to the extended-based jobless rate, which reflects “underemployment” as well as unemployment. People deemed to be among the jobless include temporary employees who work fewer than 36 hours a week and want to work more hours, as well as seasonal workers who are out of work for part of the year.



(Graohic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)