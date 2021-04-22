 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 23, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Apr 23, 2021 - 09:01
Recalled
(Korea)
Opened April 21
Thriller
Directed by Seo You-min

Soo-jin(Seo Yea-ji) wakes up after an accident but she lost part of her memory. Fortunately, her husband Ji-hoon (Kim Kang-woo) is there to take care of her. After returning home, Soo-Jin realized that she now has a special power to see the future of people, the moments when they are about to face dangerous situations.


Seobok
(Korea)
Opened April 15
Science fiction
Directed by Lee Yong-joo

Ki-hun (Gong Yoo) is a former intelligence agent. One day, he receives his last mission from the director of the intelligence agency (Cho Woo-jin), to move Seo-bok (Park Bo-gum) -- the first-ever human clone, who possesses the secret to eternal life -- to a safe location. Seo-bok has never known life outside of the laboratory and was raised by Lim Se-eun (Jang Young-nam).


Book of Fish
(Korea)
Opened March 31
Drama
Directed by Lee Joon-ik

Jeong Yak-jeon (Seol Gyeong-gu), a leading scholar from the late Joseon era, is sent into exile for accepting Christianity and other Western ideas. He arrives on Heuksando, a remote island off the coast of South Jeolla Province, and meets a young fisherman named Chang-dae (Byun Yo-han). With some help from Chang-dae, Jeong starts writing a book about animals and plants living in the ocean.

Minari
(US)
Opened March 3
Drama
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother, Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung), comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.
