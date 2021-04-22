Hankook Tire supplies tires for Porsche sports car

This file photo provided by Hankook Tire shows the Ventus S1 evo 3 tires mated with the Porsche 718 Boxter. (Hankook Tire)

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's seventh-largest tiremaker by sales, said Thursday it began to supply tires for the Porsche 718 Boxter this year.



Hankook Tire has provided the high-performance Ventus S1 evo 3 tires for the sports car since early this year, the company said in a statement.



The company did not provide the exact time frame for the supply deal or the value of the deal.



It has provided its original equipment (OE) tires for Porsche's Macan SUV, Cayenne SUV, and electrified Taycan sports car.



Supplying OE tires to car manufacturers does not generate much revenue for tiremakers but securing big companies as clients helps improve their brand image and can lead to boosting brand awareness and a rise in product prices down the line.



For tiremakers, it is more profitable to sell replacement equipment (RE) tires in after-sales markets.



To enhance its global brand image, the tiremaker has provided its products for 320 kinds of vehicles of nearly 50 foreign carmakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.



For the whole of 2020, its net profit fell 10 percent to 385.2 billion won from 429.6 billion won a year earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad.



It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires. (Yonhap)