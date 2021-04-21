Navy reaffirms commitment to aircraft carrier project

An illustration of a carrier battle group (Navy)
An aircraft carrier will strengthen South Korea’s maritime power at a relatively affordable price, the Navy said Wednesday, amid controversy surrounding its 2 trillion-won ($1.8 billion) project to build the first aircraft carrier by 2033.
“The homegrown weapon will rein in North Korea’s aggression and will put us at advantage in the event of conflict. It will help advance our interests in peacetime,” a senior Navy official said at a briefing.
The official said Seoul needs the carrier because its air bases will be Pyongyang’s priority should war break out. An aircraft carrier will supplement the South’s crippled air power, he said adding the seagoing air base will have a better chance of survival from hostile fire at sea.
Critics have said a carrier battle group will not be able to help build stronger air power because it will lack advanced destroyers, attack submarines and frigates to carry out missions.
The official, downplaying the concern, also said the project will not drain the military’s budget, noting the costs will be spread out over the next decade so its impact will not be critical.
“Rather the project will help stimulate the defense industry because we’re building on local technologies,” he said, pointing to other weapons projects involving attack helicopters and submarines that cost about the same or more.
“The maintenance costs will make up less than 1 percent of the Navy’s annual budget,” he added. The Navy’s budget for this year is $7.1 billion.
The Navy said it is not planning to make a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, though it said it will review that option after 2045.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)