 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

No. of employees in food service sector falls by most amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 13:45       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 13:45

This photo, taken on April 14, 2021, shows a citizen looking for job info at a state job arrangement center in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on April 14, 2021, shows a citizen looking for job info at a state job arrangement center in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The number of employees in the food service segment declined by the most in the May-October period of last year due to the fallout of the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The number of people employed at restaurants and eateries reached 1.54 million in the cited period, 179,000 fewer than the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the largest on-year decline since 2013, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.

Workers in the food service segment accounted for the largest share of 5.7 percent of a total of 27.1 million people hired in the six-month period of last year.

The number of people working at private education institutions declined by 48,000 on-year to 340,000, the data showed.

The face-to-face service segments, such as hospitality and retailers, were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as people refrained from visiting offline stores on concerns about virus infections.

South Korea shed 218,000 jobs for all of 2020, the most since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, due to the fallout of the pandemic.

After reporting job losses for the 12th straight month, the country saw the number of employees increase for the first time in 13 months in March amid an economic recovery. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114