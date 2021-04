S. Korea to introduce standardized ESG index

South Korea will launch a standardized environmental, social and governance index as businesses are confused by more than 600 different ESG indices existing home and abroad.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday held a conference with firms interested in ESG efforts and unveiled a draft of the envisioned measure, following President Moon Jae-in’s call for ESG standards at the 48th Commerce and Industry Day ceremony held on March. 31.The government-envisioned index, which is based on 13 major ESG indexes, includes four main categories -- transparency, environment, society and corporate governance -- and have total 61 subcategories. It is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year.“The ESG index will act as a guideline and alleviate market confusions triggered by so many different ESG indices right now,” an industry ministry official said.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com