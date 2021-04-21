 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea to introduce standardized ESG index

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 16:42
President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during the 48th Commerce & Industry Day event held at the headquarters of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul on March 31. (Cheong Wa Dae)
South Korea will launch a standardized environmental, social and governance index as businesses are confused by more than 600 different ESG indices existing home and abroad.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday held a conference with firms interested in ESG efforts and unveiled a draft of the envisioned measure, following President Moon Jae-in’s call for ESG standards at the 48th Commerce and Industry Day ceremony held on March. 31.

The government-envisioned index, which is based on 13 major ESG indexes, includes four main categories -- transparency, environment, society and corporate governance -- and have total 61 subcategories. It is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year.

“The ESG index will act as a guideline and alleviate market confusions triggered by so many different ESG indices right now,” an industry ministry official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
