Business

Hyundai Motor resumes production of sedans with eased chip shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 11:09       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 11:09

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Asan factory, 100 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo taken on April 13, 2021. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co.'s Asan factory, 100 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo taken on April 13, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has resumed production at a domestic plant for Grandeur and Sonata sedans after two days of suspension following eased chip supply shortages.

Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory briefing it reopened the Asan plant, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul, which went offline between Monday and Tuesday following a two-day suspension last week.

The company estimated production losses of about 4,100 production units this month due to the suspension.

The automaker also temporarily shut down the No. 1 Ulsan plant, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from April 7-14, which produces the Ioniq 5 and the Kona subcompact SUV, due to chip parts shortages.

Hyundai is one of several Korean automakers that faced output cuts in the wake of the global semiconductor shortage crisis, which particularly dealt a heavy blow to the automotive industry.

The South Korean unit of General Motors decided to halt two of its three plants west of Seoul from April 19-23, and SsangYong Motor Co.'s Pyeongtaek plant south of Seoul was closed from April 8-16. (Yonhap)

