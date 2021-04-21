 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Doosan Mobility Innovation joins Dutch offshore energy project

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 11:06       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 11:06
This image provided by Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group, on Wednesday, shows a drone of Doosan Mobility Innovation and an area in northern Netherlands for the country's offshore energy project. (Doosan Corp.)
This image provided by Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group, on Wednesday, shows a drone of Doosan Mobility Innovation and an area in northern Netherlands for the country's offshore energy project. (Doosan Corp.)
Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a South Korean drone maker, said Wednesday that it has teamed up with a Dutch government agency to utilize its drones for an offshore energy project in the European country.

DMI has joined hands with the Development Agency Noord-Holland Noord (NHN) to take part in the offshore technology innovation program named Maritime Emerging Technologies Innovation Park (METIP), the company said.

DMI's hydrogen fuel cell-propelled drones that can fly for more than two hours will be used to transport equipment to offshore gas rigs and wind power generators and to check the facilities, the company said.

DMI is an unlisted unit of Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114