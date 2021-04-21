Doosan Mobility Innovation joins Dutch offshore energy project

This image provided by Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group, on Wednesday, shows a drone of Doosan Mobility Innovation and an area in northern Netherlands for the country's offshore energy project. (Doosan Corp.)

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a South Korean drone maker, said Wednesday that it has teamed up with a Dutch government agency to utilize its drones for an offshore energy project in the European country.



DMI has joined hands with the Development Agency Noord-Holland Noord (NHN) to take part in the offshore technology innovation program named Maritime Emerging Technologies Innovation Park (METIP), the company said.



DMI's hydrogen fuel cell-propelled drones that can fly for more than two hours will be used to transport equipment to offshore gas rigs and wind power generators and to check the facilities, the company said.



DMI is an unlisted unit of Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group. (Yonhap)