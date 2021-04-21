Hanwha Q Cells to supply solar modules for Angola's solar project

This photo, provided by South Korean solar solution provider Hanwha Q Cells on Wednesday, shows an event for Angola's solar power project. (Hanwha Q)

Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it will provide solar modules for a 370-megawatt solar farm project in Angola.



Hanwha Q Cells said it will supply photovoltaic modules for the project that plans to build seven solar farms in the South African nation, without elaborating on the amount of the contract.



The solar project aims to provide electricity to 2.4 million residents in Angola, and will cut 940,000 tons of carbon emissions a year, the company said.



The first one is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2022, it noted. (Yonhap)