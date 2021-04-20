 Back To Top
Business

S-Oil’s total car management platform ‘Eurecar’ assembles partners

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 20, 2021 - 17:15       Updated : Apr 20, 2021 - 17:18
S-Oil Head of Marketing Ahn Jong-bum (right) and Kumho Tire Head of Sales and Marketing Kim Sang-yub pose for a photo after signing a partnership at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil Head of Marketing Ahn Jong-bum (right) and Kumho Tire Head of Sales and Marketing Kim Sang-yub pose for a photo after signing a partnership at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Tuesday that the company has signed Kumho Tire as the first partner for its all-in-one car management platform “Eurecar.”

Set for release next year, the mobile app will offer a wide spectrum of services from non-face-to-face charging and payment services at S-Oil gas stations, to dialing designated drivers, valet parking and making car wash reservations.

“The partnership with Kumho Tire will allow customers to purchase tires on the Eurecar app and replace tires at Kumho’s service centers,” an S-Oil official said.

Starting with Kumho Tire, other partners are scheduled to join -- door-to-door steam car wash provider Car&People, indoor self-service car wash company Wash Zone, self and automatic car wash firm Auto Stay, valet parking company Itcha and designated driver provider Mosiler.

“Eu” and “re” in the mobile app’s name are from the Chinese words meaning future and oil to symbolize the company‘s commitment to providing future oil services for cars, it said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
