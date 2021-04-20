MSI preview: 11 teams heading to Iceland; VCS unable to attend once again

MSI 2021 poster (Riot Games)



With paiN Gaming winning the Brazil league finals Monday, all 12 teams heading to the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational have been locked in. However, Riot Games announced Tuesday that the Vietnamese Championship Series will not be participating due to COVID-19 restrictions.



“We explored numerous solutions that would allow the VCS team to compete in Iceland, but we were unable to find a way to make this happen. We are deeply disappointed to have to continue without one of our most passionate leagues,” said Tom Martell, director of operations at Riot Esports, Tuesday.



The 2021 MSI will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 6 to 22. As last year’s MSI was canceled due to the pandemic, fans of LoL esports eagerly await the showdown between the top teams from each region. Unlike previous years, when teams from minor regions such as Japan, Turkey and Oceania had to play in a preliminary group competition before they could play teams from major regions such as South Korea, China and Europe, the 12 teams were divided into three groups this year, with the two best-performing teams from each group heading to the next round.



There is more on the line than prize money and honors: The region to win this year’s MSI will receive an extra ticket at the World Championships. So will the best-performing region at international events over the past year.



DWG Kia after winning the LCK Spring Finals (Riot Games)