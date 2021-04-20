 Back To Top
Entertainment

Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2021 - 11:59       Updated : Apr 20, 2021 - 11:59
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment on Tuesday, shows K-pop girl group TWICE posing for the popular American TV show
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment on Tuesday, shows K-pop girl group TWICE posing for the popular American TV show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The episode starring TWICE will air on April 27, 2021 (US time). (JYP Entertainment)
K-pop girl group TWICE is set to appear on the U.S. TV series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" next week, its management agency said Tuesday.

The K-pop act will perform "Cry For Me," its latest single released in December, on the popular American daytime show on April 27 (US time), according to JYP Entertainment.

The up-tempo dance number has topped iTunes charts in 20 countries and regions, including Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand, and peaked at No. 2 on the worldwide iTunes song chart upon its release. It also topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of Jan. 2.

The song on a toxic love-hate relationship was produced by American songwriters, including Ryan Tedder from the popular rock band OneRepublic, Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel "Lindgren" Schulz.

The nine-member band plans to release a new single, titled "Kura Kura," in Japan on May 12 and make a comeback in South Korea with a new album in June, the agency said. (Yonhap)
