National

Military reports 3 additional virus cases, total exceeds 700

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2021 - 10:43       Updated : Apr 20, 2021 - 10:43
Soldiers enter Munsan Station in Paju, north of Seoul, on Monday, as the defense ministry lifted a monthslong restriction on military leave the same day in accordance with the easing of the government's social distancing rules against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Three Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections reported among the military population to 701, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The soldiers -- one based in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, the second in the eastern city of Wonju and the third in Namyangju, northeast of Seoul -- were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at their units, according to the ministry.

Of the total confirmed cases, 672 have been fully cured and 29 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 549 new infections Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 115,195. (Yonhap)

