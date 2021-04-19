[Exclusive] Blackpink Lisa‘s solo debut expected in June

Lisa of Blackpink (YG Entertainment)
Lisa of girl group Blackpink is likely to make her solo debut in June.
Rumors have been circulating for months that Lisa will be dropping her first solo album this year, and according to industry sources on Monday, the date has been set for June.
An official from the group’s label YG Entertainment told the Korea Herald by phone that “Lisa is still working hard (on the album)” but declined to confirm the release date, stating schedules will be announced through an official notice.
YG announced late last year that Lisa, along with Rosé, were preparing solo material.
The Thai singer would be the third member of Blackpink to put out a solo release. Jennie, the group’s rapper, was the first in line with single “Solo” in November 2018, followed by Rosé who dropped her two-track EP “R” this March.
Lisa‘s solo material has been long-awaited by fans, especially with the successful debut of her two bandmates.
Jennie became the first Korean female soloist to have a 600 million-view music video on YouTube with Solo.
Rosé, with the lead track “On the Ground,” set two new records as the most-watched YouTube music video in its initial 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6 million views and as the first artist to top the Billboard Global chart both as a solo artist and a group act.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com
), Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)