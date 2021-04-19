Hyundai Motor Group unveils EV variant of G80 for first time at Shanghai motor show

Electric variant of Genesis G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group’s Genesis brand unveiled the first electric powertrain variant of its luxury sedan G80 at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on Monday.



During the motor show, which is to run until April 28, Hyundai Motor and Kia, the other two affiliates of the automotive group, also presented their latest electric vehicles -- Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Kia’s EV6 -- putting emphasis on electric powertrains.



Taking part in the Chinese automotive event for the first time, Genesis unveiled the EV derivation of its flagship luxury sedan G80. The brand was recently launched in the country, on April 2.



“Today is a special day where Genesis is unveiling its first electric vehicle. The EV variant of G80, which embraces dynamic elegance, marks the start of Genesis‘ journey in the EV market,” global head of the Genesis brand Chang Jae-hoon said.



The electric G80 has been equipped with a battery pack of 87.2 kilowatt-hours and can drive up to 427 kilometers on a single charge, according to the automaker.



Just as Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Kia’s EV6, the electric G80 supports both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, and when using a 350-kilowatt charger, the vehicle charges from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes.



The G80 EV model is to be offered as an all-wheel drive vehicle and can exert up to a maximum torque of 700 Newton-meters, and goes from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds while in sports mode, the company said, adding that the performance was measured by its research institute.



It also has the Vehicle to Load function to provide a 220V plug for the user to charge their other electric devices with the car’s battery. The G80 also has been implemented with a solar panel on the roof to utilize solar power.



Hyundai Motor used the event to launch its latest electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5, in China for the first time.





Hyundai Motor Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor Group)



The Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle built on the automaker’s exclusive electric-global modular platform. On a single charge, the Ioniq 5 long-range model can drive up to 429 kilometers, the automaker said.



Hyundai said it will release various electric powertrain models, encompassing hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and complete a total of 13 electric powertrain options to lead the electrification of the Chinese automotive market.



In the exhibition area of 2,520 square meters, Hyundai Motor set up different zones to show its vehicles and technologies -- the Ioniq zone to display the Ioniq 5 and E-GMP, N zone for i20 Coupe, HTWO zone for Nexo and the company’s hydrogen fuel cell battery system, and HSMART+ zone, where they presented technologies for the Chinese market.



Fifteen Hyundai vehicles, including the Ioniq 5, Nexo and Palisade, are being exhibited at the venue.





Kia EV6 (Hyundai Motor Group)