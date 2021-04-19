Kospi returns above 3,200 points on strong earning hopes

Buoyed by expectations of solid first-quarter corporate earnings, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi bounced back over the 3,200-point threshold Monday, thanks to retail investors’ extensive buying spree and institutions who turned to net buyers.
The Kospi began at 3,201.11 in the morning, up 2.49 points, or 0.08 percent, from the previous session’s close. The index hit 3,214.45 during intraday trading, surpassing the market’s closing high of 3,208.99 points on Jan. 25. It traded at 3,207.90 as of 2 p.m.
Small domestic investors purchased a net 85.5 billion won ($76.44 million), while institutional investors scooped up a net 63.8 billion won in the afternoon. Foreign investors turned to net sellers and dumped 149.3 billion won in local shares after extending net purchases for a fourth consecutive session.
Market watchers said the Seoul stocks expanded gains from late-morning trade as investors pin high hopes on estimate-beating first-quarter corporate earnings despite the increased market valuation pressure.
“Asian stock markets traded lower, but the local stock market slightly gained ground amid growing hopes for economic recovery,” said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon. “Both retail investors and institutions’ (net buying) hoisted the (Kospi) index during intraday trading.”
The tech-heavy Kosdaq started off at 1,022.06, slightly up 0.44 points, or 0.04 percent, from the previous session’s close. Backed by foreign and institutional investors’ combined net purchases worth around 100.9 billion won, it was trading at 1,032.04 points as of 2 p.m.
The Korean won weakened 0.29 percent against the US greenback in the late afternoon trade. The local currency was trading at 1,119.5 won per dollar, from 1,116.3 won per dollar at the previous session’s close.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)