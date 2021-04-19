Baekhyun's latest solo album 'Bambi' sells over 1m copies

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO. (SM Entertainment)

Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, now has two million-selling solo titles under his belt, his agency said Monday.



The singer's third EP, titled "Bambi," sold a total of 1 million copies as of Sunday, 20 days after its release on March 30, according to SM Entertainment.



It is his second million-seller album following the previous solo track "Delight" in 2020.



Baekhyun has already become the first Korean singer to earn the "million seller" title through both group and solo projects in 20 years after K-pop icon Seo Taeji back in 2000.



The 28-year-old singer earlier said "Bambi," carrying six love songs, was a "gift" for his fans before he enlists in the military next month. (Yonhap)