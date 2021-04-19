 Back To Top
National

Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:36       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:36

In this file photo, taken on Feb. 15, 2021, soldiers enter Munsan Station in Paju, north of Seoul, as the defense ministry lifted a monthslong restriction on military leave the same day in accordance with the easing of the government's social distancing rules against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus while away from his base for vacation, the defense ministry said Monday.

The soldier, based in Siheung, south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a family member was found to be infected with the virus, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 698. Of them, 670 have been fully cured and 28 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 532 new virus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 114,646.

Amid concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic, the military is mulling advancing vaccine administration for its members aged 30 or older to as early as late this month, according to a source.

The military had originally planned to begin the vaccine campaign for its service members in June.

Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said discussions are under way with health authorities to confirm the exact schedule for the vaccinations.

"The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will soon make a decision after a comprehensive review on essential workers including police officers and firefighters," he said. (Yonhap)

 

