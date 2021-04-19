 Back To Top
Business

Doosan Infracore wins order for 15,000 forklift engines in China

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 10:24       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 10:24

A 2.4-liter G2 forklift engine manufactured by South Korea's construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore is shown in this photo provided by the company on Monday. (Doosan Infracore)
A 2.4-liter G2 forklift engine manufactured by South Korea's construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore is shown in this photo provided by the company on Monday. (Doosan Infracore)
South Korea's construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday that it has signed a deal to provide 15,000 forklift engines to Linde China Forklift Truck Corp., a Chinese forklift maker.

Doosan Infracore will offer small-sized diesel engines and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) G2 engines from 2023 to 2027, which will be mounted on Linde China Forklift Truck's forklifts under 3.5 tons to be exported to Europe and North America, the company said.

Doosan Infracore did not reveal the value of the deal.

Separately, Doosan Infracore has signed deals to provide engines to German forklift maker Kion, Italian tractor maker Arbos, Chinese forklift maker Baoli and Chinese tractor maker YTO, the company said. (Yonhap)

