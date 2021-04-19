 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks nearly flat on valuation pressure

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 09:38
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday as investors took to the sidelines amid increased valuation pressure.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 0.16 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,198.78 points.

Stocks got off to a muted start after the Kospi gained in the past five sessions, closing Friday just shy of the 3,200-point mark on expectations of a global economic rebound and better earnings reports in the January-March season.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.48 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and internet portal giant Naver traded flat.

Mobile messenger operator Kakao advanced 1.68 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.22 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem slipped 0.22 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 2.65 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,118.45 won to the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 2.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114