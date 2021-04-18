[#WeFACE] How ESG is changing the ratings game for financial giants

Shinhan Financial Group’s headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)





Financial soundness, capital size, and business potential have long been the criteria of measuring the value of financial companies here, but a new method, though subjective and somewhat abstract, is changing the assessment game.



Since the pandemic, financial firms have been expanding services and products conscious of environmental, social and governance values while investors keep a close eye on whether business decisions of banking firms, stock brokers, card issuers or insurance firms run against ESG criteria.



Investors are scrutinizing behavior such as labor exploitation or if financial firms support conglomerates whose owners maintain management control via illegal practices.



“Past corporate evaluations have been mainly focused on the financial aspect, and such business evaluation models are not enough to show the true value of a business since they fall short of gauging the non-financial side,” said Yu Ko-eun, a senior researcher at the Korea Corporate Governance Service, a proxy advisory firm that evaluates companies’ ESG initiatives.



“The coronavirus pandemic, which started early last year, has changed the landscape of the financial market,” the researcher added.



Not to be outpaced in the global ESG trend, players in local financial firms, including banks, securities firms and insurance companies, have been jumping on the ESG bandwagon.



According to the KCGS’ recent report, five out of 47 financial firms were rated an A+ grade, the second highest after an S rating, in its overall ESG evaluation. The KCGS’ evaluation measures companies’ ESG performance on a scale of D to S, with D being the lowest. No company scored an S rating.



The five companies that earned the A+ rating are Shinhan Financial Group, KB Financial Group, BNK Financial Group, DGB Financial Group, and JB Financial Group.



Six financial companies, including Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance and Mirae Asset Securities, scored an A while 12 companies, including Hanwha Life Insurance and NH Investment & Securities, earned a B+.



In 2019, there were only three A+-graded firms -- Shinhan, KB and BNK -- and three A-rated companies -- JB Financial Group, Hana, and Samsung Fire & Maritime Insurance.



According to the KCGS criteria, companies graded an A+ or A are those that keep making contributions to communities where they run operations and to the environment, while trying to improve shareholder rights and forming a director board in a proper manner. Whether companies treat employees and contractors fairly is also an important evaluation indicator.



Those rated lower grades B, C or D, on the other hand, fall short of meeting the ESG criteria.



Among the companies that scored the low ratings were Samsung Card, Kyobo Securities, Mirae Asset Life Insurance, and KTB Investment.



“In order to score a good rating in ESG evaluation, the first thing that a financial firm needs to do is to report accurate filings on a regular basis,” the KCGS researcher said.



The KCGS said the growing ESG awareness in the market and changing business trends helped more Korean firms across different industries receive higher grades, A+, A or B+, last year than the previous year. The number of companies rated a B+ or higher stood at 242 last year, up from 193 in 2019.





