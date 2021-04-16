Upcoming Art Busan to feature renowned international galleries

“My Room Is Another Fish Bowl” by Philippe Parreno (Art Busan)

Art Busan is gearing up for its 10th edition, scheduled to kick off May 13 at the Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan with 110 galleries. Among them are some renowned international galleries, joining for the first time amid rapidly growing interest in the art market in South Korea.



Participating galleries from abroad include Neugerriemschneider and Esther Schipper from Berlin, Commonwealth and Council from Los Angeles and Pilar Corrias from London.



A total of 4,000 artworks will be on display during the four-day fair, according to the organizer.



After the press and VIP opening May 13, the fair will be open to the public until May 16. Admission is 20,000 won ($17.95).





“Your Uncertain Shadow” by Olafur Eliasson (Art Busan)