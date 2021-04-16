Climate groups urge S. Korea to declare coal phaseout at US-led climate summit

Kirini the blue-spotted giraffe holds up a sign in front of City Hall in central Seoul, calling on leaders to phase out coal by 2030 and keep their commitments under the Paris Agreement. (Korea Beyond Coal)

A coalition of South Korean environmental groups urged the government to declare its intention to go coal-free by 2030 at the upcoming US-led climate summit of world leaders, with a two-day campaign featuring a blue-spotted giraffe mascot.



President Moon Jae-in is among the 40 world leaders invited by US President Joe Biden to the Leaders Summit on Climate to be held online Thursday, where the leaders are expected to discuss how to limit global warming.



Seeking to reestablish his country’s leadership on climate change, Biden is expected to call on the other world leaders to follow their pledges under the 2015 Paris accord and expand their climate targets.



“The upcoming Biden Summit marks the first international summit of the year -- countries will be expected to announce ambitious climate targets. Korea, no doubt, will be in the spotlight as host of the P4G Summit,” said Park Jee-hye, director at Solutions for Our Climate, one of the organizations in the Korea Beyond Coal campaign.



“If Korea comes empty-handed without 1.5 C-aligned Nationally Determined Contributions, it would be an international embarrassment.”



This year is marked by significant events in the global fight against climate change amid growing calls around the globe for bolder climate actions to keep the world from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels.



In May, the P4G summit -- Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 -- will be held in Seoul, bringing together leaders of government, business, civil society and academia to foster sustainable growth through innovative public-private partnerships. In November, the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is to be held in Glasgow.





Kirini the blue-spotted giraffe holds up a sign in front of the National Assembly in southwestern Seoul. It reads, “2030 coal phaseout! Cut greenhouse gas emissions in half!” (Korea Beyond Coal)

Kirini the blue-spotted giraffe holds up a sign in front of the presidential office in central Seoul. It reads, “2030 coal phaseout! Cut greenhouse gas emissions in half!” (Korea Beyond Coal)