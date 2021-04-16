 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon replaces senior secretaries for political affairs, social policy, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 15:15

Lee Cheol-hee, new senior presidential secretary for political affairs, speaks to reporters at the Chunchugwan press room of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Lee Cheol-hee, new senior presidential secretary for political affairs, speaks to reporters at the Chunchugwan press room of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, a move coupled with a major Cabinet shake-up to name a prime minister.

Former lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was tapped as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, and Lee Tae-han, an audit official at the National Health Insurance Service, as senior secretary for social policy, Moon's office announced.

The president also named Park Kyung-mee, secretary for education policy, as new Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson.

Ki Mo-ran, professor of preventive medicine at the National Cancer Center, was appointed to oversee disease control and prevention affairs, a newly created post.

Earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae announced the pick of Kim Boo-kyum as new prime minister and the replacement of five ministers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114