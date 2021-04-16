 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Pianist Cho Seong-jin collaborates with German baritone on new album

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 13:40       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 13:44
Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin (Universal Music)
Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin (Universal Music)


Pianist Cho Seong-jin released a new album “Im Abendrot” -- meaning “at sunset” -- on Friday with German baritone Matthias Goerne, according to Universal Music‘s classical music label Deutsche Grammophon.

The new album contains songs composed by three German composers of the Romantic era --Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813-1883), Hans Erich Pfitzner (1869-1949), and Richard Strauss (1864-1949).

“It’s almost impossible to describe the experience of exploring songs that speak so profoundly to what it is to be human with a great young performer like Seong-Jin Cho,” Goerne said in a statement. “These pieces are by three composers whose lifetimes overlapped but who are different in so many ways.”
 
Cover of Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin‘s new album “Im Abendrot” (Universal Music)
Cover of Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin‘s new album “Im Abendrot” (Universal Music)

According to Deutsche Grammophon, the album is part of Goerne’s project to release series of albums with well-known pianists with an aim to explore landmarks of German lieder -- art songs accompanied by piano. Last month, the German musician released an album together with Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki as part of the project.

The two musicians have performed together a few times but this is their first album.

The pianist livestreamed a performance with Goerne last year. The two musicians performed a selection of Schubert‘s lieder at a studio in Berlin.

In 2019, they also performed a selection of Schubert‘s lieder in Korea.

Meanwhile, Cho and the renowned German lieder singer initially planned to hold a concert together at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Sunday, but it was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114