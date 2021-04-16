Pianist Cho Seong-jin collaborates with German baritone on new album

Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin (Universal Music)





Pianist Cho Seong-jin released a new album “Im Abendrot” -- meaning “at sunset” -- on Friday with German baritone Matthias Goerne, according to Universal Music‘s classical music label Deutsche Grammophon.



The new album contains songs composed by three German composers of the Romantic era --Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813-1883), Hans Erich Pfitzner (1869-1949), and Richard Strauss (1864-1949).



“It’s almost impossible to describe the experience of exploring songs that speak so profoundly to what it is to be human with a great young performer like Seong-Jin Cho,” Goerne said in a statement. “These pieces are by three composers whose lifetimes overlapped but who are different in so many ways.”



Cover of Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin's new album "Im Abendrot"