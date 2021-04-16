 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

War memorial to hold photo exhibition on Canadian veterans of Korean War

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2021 - 10:13       Updated : Apr 16, 2021 - 10:13

This image, provided by the War Memorial of Korea, shows a poster for a photo exhibition on Canadian veterans who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War to kick off in Seoul on April 21, 2021. (War Memorial of Korea)
This image, provided by the War Memorial of Korea, shows a poster for a photo exhibition on Canadian veterans who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War to kick off in Seoul on April 21, 2021. (War Memorial of Korea)
South Korea's national war memorial said Friday it will open a photo exhibition next week to pay tribute to Canadian soldiers who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The exhibition, titled Kapyong 70: A Tribute to the Canadian Veterans of the Korean War, was co-organized with the Canadian Embassy in Seoul to mark the 70th anniversary of a battle in the northern county of Gapyeong.

During the battle that took place in April 1951 at the height of the three-year war, the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade successfully fought against Chinese forces, allowing South Korean and UN forces to secure time to construct their defense positions.

The exhibition will feature some 40 photos of the Canadian veterans at the battle, as well as 16 items donated by the embassy, including military uniforms the soldiers wore during the war.

It will kick off Wednesday at the War Memorial of Korea in central Seoul and run until June 30, organizers said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114