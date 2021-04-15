[Today’s K-pop] Former Wanna One leader Yoon Jisung set to sing, act

(Credit: LM Entertainment)



Yoon Jisung talked about how happy he was to return to his fans in an online media showcase for his second EP, “Temperature Of Love,” on Thursday.



“My heart was aflutter working on the music,” he confided, “I wanted to come out with good songs for my fans especially since it has been 2 1/2 years.” He went back on the progress a few times and throughout it all, so eager to share his music.



“Recording was harder than I thought. It has been a while since I sang and felt awkward to get into the mood. I still had that tone of a soldier,” said the performer who completed his military duty in December last year. Yoon went solo after debuting as the leader of now-disbanded Wanna One, and after five months started his military service.



He has appeared in musicals and will try acting as a band drummer in a drama, “I Will Be Your Night,” alongside other idols including Kim Donghyun of AB6IX and JR of NU’EST.



TXT Huening Kai shares first cover





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Huening Kai of Tomorrow X Together gave fans a surprise gift of solo cover on Wednesday evening.



He uploaded a video of himself on the band’s official SNS channel singing "Youngblood," of 5 Seconds Of Summer, rocking it and showcasing his vocal capability.



This is the first time the idol put out a cover on his own although the band covered Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” avenue beat’s “F2020” and Marteen’s “Sriracha.” Bandmates Taehyun and Yeonjun did cover of Nathan Sykes’ “Over And Over Again” and Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” respectively.



Meanwhile, the quintet will appear in The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 16 and perform “We Lost The Summer” from its third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour.” The EP was released last year and entered Billboard 200.



There have been reports that the band will come out with new music in May.



NCT Dream to unveil original travel content





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream will share their first trip together as grown-ups through an original show from Saturday.



The seven members have reunited as Mark returned and travelled to a quiet destination and spent time together before coming out with the band’s first full-length album.



Titled “7llin in the Dream,” as seven in Korean pronounces the same as “chill,” the idols will enjoy peaceful break eating and resting as a team and share their thoughts and plans about the upcoming LP as well.



The six episodes will air successively every four days on NCT Dream’s YouTube channel.



The band will put out its first LP “Hot Sauce” on May 10. It has been about a year since its EP “Reload” and will be the first time in almost 2 1/2 years all seven members are making an album together.



BTS becomes beer model





(Credit: Lotte Chilsung Beverage)