Samsung Electro-Mechanics introduces smaller capacitor with improved specs

A picture shows Samsung Electro-Mechanics' new multilayer ceramic capacitor product. (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)
Electronic component maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed an ultrasmall, high-capacity multilayer ceramic capacitor, the company said Thursday.
A multilayer ceramic capacitor regulates a current’s flow in a circuit, making it a core component within electric devices, such as smartphones, home appliances, and electronic vehicles.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ new capacitor is 0.4 millimeter long and 0.2 mm wide. The capacitor also has a 1.0 microfarad capacity and 6.3 voltage.
Around 1,000 capacitors can be equipped in a mobile device, the firm said.
Utilizing technologies developed by the company’s in-house team launched last year, the firm managed to maintain 1.0 uF high-capacity while increasing the rated voltage 1.5 times from 4.0 V to 6.3 V, the firm said.
The company expects that its new capacitor product would be used for various electronic equipment for autonomous driving vehicles and mobile devices.
“(Samsung Electro-Mechanics’) latest capacitor is the industry’s first product that boasts a smaller size, a larger capacity and an improved rated voltage,” Samsung Electro-Mechanics components business head Kim Doo-young said.
“The company will continue to take the lead in the industry by investing resources in self-developing technologies and materials required to develop high-end products,” Kim added.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)