S. Korea launches research on clean energy source for internal combustion cars

Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)

South Korea said Thursday it plans to study deeper into electrofuel, a clean energy source that can be used by internal combustion engine cars, in line with its vision to go carbon neutral.



Under the plan, local businesses and institutions launched a research team to carry out research and development projects for the alternative resource, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Electrofuel refers to an environment-friendly energy source that can be used in traditional fossil-fuel powered automobiles. It is produced by synthesizing hydrogen and other gases, including carbon dioxide and nitrogen.



"Through the development of electrofuel, existing automobiles can also contribute to the carbon neutrality vision," the ministry said in a statement. South Korea announced last year it will effectively reduce its emission of carbon to zero by 2050.



The ministry said the development of the new resource will especially help the mobility sector to cut emission of carbon.



South Korea, meanwhile, also plans to continue promoting sales of electric cars and hydrogen automobiles in line with the carbon-neutral vision. (Yonhap)