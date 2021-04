BTS represents Korean beer Kloud

K-pop juggernaut boy band BTS is the new face of Korean beer brand Kloud, Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Thursday.The South Korean maker of liquor, soft drinks and tea has signed a modeling contract with the septet – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- with financials of the deal undisclosed. The first commercial featuring the group will be unveiled Friday, the firm said.The signing of BTS signals a new marketing war among the three major beer makers in Korea – Oriental Brewery, Hite Jinro and Lotte. Of the three, OB, owned by Belgium-based AB InBev, holds a sizable lead with its Cass beer.Second-place Hite Jinro earlier signed actor Gong Yoo as the face of its signature Tera beer.By The Korea Herald staff ( khnews@heraldcorp.com