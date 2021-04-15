 Back To Top
Business

BTS represents Korean beer Kloud

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 15, 2021 - 13:47       Updated : Apr 15, 2021 - 13:47
(Kloud)
(Kloud)
K-pop juggernaut boy band BTS is the new face of Korean beer brand Kloud, Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Thursday.

The South Korean maker of liquor, soft drinks and tea has signed a modeling contract with the septet – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- with financials of the deal undisclosed. The first commercial featuring the group will be unveiled Friday, the firm said.

The signing of BTS signals a new marketing war among the three major beer makers in Korea – Oriental Brewery, Hite Jinro and Lotte. Of the three, OB, owned by Belgium-based AB InBev, holds a sizable lead with its Cass beer.

Second-place Hite Jinro earlier signed actor Gong Yoo as the face of its signature Tera beer.

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
