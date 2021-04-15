[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Gallery 7 at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Taste of Spring’



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents “Taste of Spring,” a seasonal promotion offering private dining experiences in the elegant event spaces of Gallery 7, through the end of May. Located on the seventh floor of the hotel, Gallery 7 is home to a portfolio of small and medium-scale meeting spaces with interior designs evoking an art gallery. The venues offer customization for events, while a business dining menu presents breakfast, lunch and dinner options that change each month to embrace new seasonal ingredients. Breakfast is priced from 75,000 won, and lunch and dinner from 110,000 won each.



For more inquiries and reservations call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000









JW Marriott Hotel’s Margaux Grill celebrates with 2021 Wine Fair



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the 2021 Wine Fair, a celebration of some 70 wine varieties from leading wineries in 11 countries across four continents, including France, the US, Chile and Australia. The fair takes place at the outdoor garden of the Margaux Grill.



Running from April 21 to 23, this year’s fair offers wines at up to a 50 percent discount. Beverages purchased at the wine fair can be enjoyed at hotel restaurants Flavors, Tamayura and the Margaux Grill corkage-free until July 31.



For inquiries, call the Margaux Grill at (02) 6282-6760.









Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents Private BBQ Dinner promotion



Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul’s Moon Bar on the top floor offers the Private BBQ Dinner promotion, where guests can enjoy grilled cuisine at the outdoor terrace with a view of Namsan.



For the promotion, a barbecue platter consisting of beef, lamb ribs, chicken, shrimp and more is given for the guests to cook, alongside salad and eight servings of Guinness.



The promotion is offered until the end of October for 440,000 won for four people and needs to be reserved at least three days in advance.



For more information, call Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul at (02) 2250-8000.









Park Hyatt Seoul greets the season with ‘Spring at the Park’ package



Park Hyatt Seoul offers a relaxing seasonal break with the “Spring at the Park” package.



The package includes a one-night stay, florally-inspired Flower Afternoon Tea Set and two bottles of alcohol-free sparkling wine (200ml) served in-room, 25 percent off dining at hotel restaurants and complimentary use of hotel swimming pool and fitness studio.



Guests booking on the hotel website or with the Hyatt mobile app will also receive a gift of Aesop bath salts with each stay. The package is offered at a starting price of 345,000 won for a Standard Room until May 31.



For more information and reservation, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.









Enjoy perfume and floral desserts at ‘Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong will showcase the French perfume brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian along with “Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea,” inspired by flowers at the Lobby Lounge & Bar.



“Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea” offers 11 dishes that pair well with tea, such as flower dacquoise, flower chips and spring flower scallop puree, among others, with two sets of perfume by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.



This promotion is available until the end of June at 80,000 won for two people.



For information and reservation, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.