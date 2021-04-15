[News Focus] Gangnam housing prices back on the rise

Postings on the window of a real estate agency in a location of the Gangnam district in Seoul show that asking prices from some apartment units are going for 100 million won ($89,000) per 3.3 square meters as of April 6. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Housing prices in the wealthy Gangnam area of Seoul were found to have shot up again in recent weeks, after spikes in prices in Seoul’s non-Gangnam districts and Gyeonggi Province’s major cities last year.



The Gangnam area generally refers to two districts -- Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu – out of the 25 in the capital.



According to KB Kookmin Bank and Naver.com, the average trading price of homes, including apartments, in Gangnam-gu climbed by 6.1 percent from 59.3 million won ($53,100) per pyeong (3.3 square meters) on Oct. 30, 2020 to 62.93 million won ($56,400) on March 26, 2021.



Seocho-gu saw the average price reached 60.48 million per pyeong, up 6.8 percent over the corresponding period.



Over the five-month period, a more than 10 percent increase was posted in locations such as Gangnam’s Yangjae-dong at 12.2 percent and Apgujeong-dong at 10.1 percent and Seocho’s Umyeon-dong at 10.1 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)