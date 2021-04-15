Aero K begins regular flights as S. Korea's 8th budget carrier

This file photo provided by Airbus shows the A320ceo aircraft. (Airbus)

Aero K Airlines Co. on Thursday began regular flights with an A320ceo aircraft as South Korea's eighth low-cost carrier.



Aero K began services on a domestic route between Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, and Jeju Island, with a plan to expand flights to Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan and Vietnam, the company said in a statement.



The budget carrier has leased three A320ceo passenger jets from US-based aviation investment manager Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd.



"We are currently operating one A320 aircraft and considering receiving the remaining two after July, depending on market conditions," a company spokesman said.



It took more than five years for Aero K to fly its first commercial flight due to issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and tougher competition with other local budget carriers, independent or part of full-service carriers.



South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven budget carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way and Fly Gangwon. (Yonhap)