SsangYong Motor again under court receivership, creditors aim to find new investor

This file photo, taken April 5, 2021, shows SsangYong Motor's plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Financially ill SsangYong Motor Co. was again put under court receivership Thursday as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved the debt-rescheduling process for SsangYong Motor as US vehicle importer HAAH Automotive Holdings Inc. didn't submit a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the financially troubled carmaker.



Mahindra had been in talks with HAAH to sell its majority stake in the Korean unit as part of its global reorganization plan amid the pandemic.



The court demanded the sole potential investor submit an LOI through SsangYong by March 31, but the US company didn't send the documents.



This is the second time for the SUV-focused carmaker to be under court receivership after undergoing the same process a decade ago.



Court receivership is one step short of bankruptcy in South Korea's legal system. In receivership, the court will decide whether and how to revive the company.



SsangYong filed for court receivership in December after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won ($148 million) worth of loans from creditors. But it obtained a three-month suspension of its obligation to pay the debts due to the talks with HAAH.



Under court receivership, SsangYong's survival depends on whether there will be a new investor to acquire a "streamlined" SsangYong after debt settlement and other restructuring efforts.



Last week, SsangYong Motor President and Chief Executive Yea Byung-tae stepped down, taking responsibility for failing to attract investment from HAAH.



China-based SAIC Motor Corp. acquired a 51 percent stake in SsangYong in 2004 but relinquished its control of the carmaker in 2009 in the wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.



In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.



Mahindra has said it does not have a plan to inject fresh capital into SsangYong and will give up its status as the biggest shareholder of the Korean unit if it finds a new investor.



KPMG Samjong Accounting Corp., the auditor of SsangYong, declined to give its opinion on the carmaker's annual financial statements for the year 2020.



SsangYong could be delisted if its accounting firm again refuses to offer an opinion on the company's annual performance for the following year after the one-year period. (Yonhap)