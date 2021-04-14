 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to volcano-hit St. Vincent

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 20:44       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 20:44
Local residents fill containers of water after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Biabou, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.  (Reuters-Yonhap)
Local residents fill containers of water after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Biabou, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.  (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea will provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hit by multiple volcano explosions, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Big explosions from the volcano on the eastern island of St. Vincent since last Friday have destroyed communities, forcing nearly 20,000 people to evacuate from their homes, while water and other food supplies are becoming short, according to news reports.

The government hopes the assistance will contribute to the recovery of the region and people's livelihoods, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
