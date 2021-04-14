BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction

This photo, provided by Myart Auction, shows BTS member Jimin wearing a "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, on stage. The outfit will be on sale in an upcoming auction. (Myart Auction)

A traditional Korean outfit that Jimin of BTS wore in a performance will be up for auction, with the bidding price beginning at 5 million won ($4,476), a local auction house said Wednesday.



Jimin appeared in the "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, designed by Kim Rieul in the K-pop act's opening stage for "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that aired in September.



Clad in dark hues of hanbok, the seven-piece act wowed fans with a nighttime performance of their 2018 hit "Idol" that was pre-recorded at Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul.



Myart Auction, which specializes in antique artworks, said the upcoming auction will take place virtually from April 22 to 29. A preview of the artworks up for auction will be available through both in-person and online channels.



BTS outfits and accessories have proven to be top sellers in past auctions.



Last year, an autographed microphone the seven-piece act used during its "Love Yourself" concert tour raked in $83,200 in a charity auction. Earlier this year, the pastel-colored outfits BTS wore in the music video for "Dynamite" fetched $162,500. (Yonhap)