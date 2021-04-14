Hyundai Motor rolls out rapid EV chargers at 12 rest stops

Hyundai Motor has installed its E-pit high-speed electric vehicle charging system at 12 rest stops on major expressways, as part of its efforts to expand their EV infrastructure, the company said Wednesday.
The 350-kilowatt rapid chargers can charge up to 80 percent of an EV battery equipped with 800-volt system as quick as in 18 minutes. A total of 72 units, the first of its kind, have been installed on the country’s highway network, the automaker said.
The stations will accommodate not just Hyundai cars, but all types that support the local charging standard with a Combo 1 connector, it added.
“Hyundai plans to continue leading the future mobility market by improving the user experience of EVs, rolling out high-speed charging stations and advanced charging platforms,” the firm said via press release.
An opening ceremony was held Wednesday at the Hwaseong Rest Area on Seohaean Expressway, which stretches from Seoul all the way down to Muan, South Jeolla province. Officials from the company, as well as government representatives and the state-run expressway operator were in attendance.
Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Park Jin-kyu said in his congratulatory remarks that more rapid chargers are to come in the near future to make long-distance travel with EVs a lot easier than it is now. Currently, the EV infrastructure is concentrated in urban areas, particularly in the capital Seoul, he added.
“The government is ready to support the advancement of the local EV charger market with measures, such as an expansion of the products eligible for the government-backed KC certification and will also back researches for the localization of key components used in charging systems,” Park said.
Installed on 12 rest areas on four different highways, the E-pit stations are each equipped with six chargers and operate around the clock. Some stations will open later on Friday.
Aside from expressways, Hyundai Motor plans to open eight new E-pit stations with a total 48 chargers later this year in strategic locations in major cities, it said.
By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
