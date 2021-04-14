Chubb launches Chubb LifeBalance, a 360-degree health and well-being app

Chubb has released Chubb LifeBalance in Korea, a 360-degree personalized and well-being application that encourages people to incorporate healthy routines into their lifestyle.
Chubb LifeBalance comprehensively assesses the lifestyle of users and provides a holistic view of health to help them to objectively measure and manage their own health condition.
It tracks and records over 115 different activities, including yoga, swimming, boxing and meditation, and lets users invite their friends and family to join challenges and compete in the activities together.
Once users set their personal goals within the app, such as walking 5,000 steps a day, reducing snack consumption or establishing meditation and sleep routines, the coach functionality starts to monitor and encourage users to achieve their goals.
Based on over 2,500 clinical papers and years of clinical data collected from over 300 million people, reputable teams from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology participated in building a credible health score system behind the app so that users can effectively monitor their overall health and well-being.
The health points, based on activities and goal achievements set on the app, can be exchanged for mobile vouchers at various coffeehouses, gas stations and grocery stores. These are only available as exclusive incentives to existing Chubb customers.
Edward Ler, country president of Chubb’s general insurance business in Korea, said, “Chubb LifeBalance was created to offer more advanced and personalized health and well-being services for the customers in Korea who lead busy lifestyles. We believe Chubb LifeBalance will help our customers strive toward a sustainable and balanced lifestyle.”
The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
