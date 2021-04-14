 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

JB Financial launches intraboard ESG committee

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 14:15       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 14:15
The headquarters of JB Financial in Seoul (JB Financial Group)
The headquarters of JB Financial in Seoul (JB Financial Group)



Provincial bank-led financial institution JB Financial Group said Wednesday it had launched an intraboard committee responsible for making business decisions focused on environmental, social and corporate governance values. 

As the top decision-making body for ESG management, the new committee will develop corporate strategies and policies regarding the incorporation of ESG criteria into the group’s business portfolios, while supervising ESG-related initiatives conducted by its affiliates, including Jeonbuk Bank and Kwangju Bank. 

“With the launch of the ESG committee under the board of directors, JB Financial will expand its sustainable business activities. Also, we will closely monitor our ESG performance and ramp up efforts to create effective ESG business models,” the banking group said in a statement. 

Yoo Kwan-woo, senior adviser at the nation’s leading law firm Kim & Chang was tapped to lead the committee, it added. 

The latest move is aimed at fostering the group’s sustainable business management, which has been thrust into the limelight as a growing number of investors have integrated ESG matters alongside financial factors in their investment process in the wake of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. 

Meanwhile, JB Financial earned the “A+” ESG rating from the Korea Corporate Governance Service late last year, for its shareholder-friendly approach and sustainability in entrepreneurship.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114