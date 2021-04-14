 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor launches fast EV charging stations in highway rest areas

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 13:56       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 13:56

Hyundai Motor Group opens a high-speed electric vehicle charging station in a highway rest area in Hwaseong, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, 2021, in this photo provided by the company. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group opens a high-speed electric vehicle charging station in a highway rest area in Hwaseong, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, 2021, in this photo provided by the company. (Hyundai Motor)
South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will operate high-speed charging stations on major highways to expand the charging infrastructure for its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

The group said it will open 12 fast EV charging stations equipped with 72 chargers in highway rest areas across the nation on Thursday, and add eight more in major urban areas this year.

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp.'s EVs made on the automotive group's dedicated platform will be able to charge up to 80 percent capacity in 18 minutes with the 350-kilowatt-hour chargers, the group said.

Hyundai Motor is set to launch its first all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover later this month, and Kia plans to release the EV6 SUV in the latter half of this year.

Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114