 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

KT fined W165m for mobile service activation delay

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2021 - 13:45       Updated : Apr 14, 2021 - 13:45
This file photo shows the entrance to KT Corp.'s headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows the entrance to KT Corp.'s headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Wednesday it fined local telecom giant KT Corp. 165 million won ($147,000) for delaying activation of its mobile network services for nearly 20,000 users who had preordered Galaxy Note 20 smartphones last year without proper cause.

The Korea Communications Commission said KT violated local telecommunications laws by delaying network activation for up to six days for 19,465 users who had preordered the devices from Samsung Electronics Co. from August 7 to 13 last year.

The users accounted for 26.7 percent of KT's total 72,840 preorders for the Galaxy Note 20.

The commission said KT's retail stores delayed the network activation as the incentives for selling Note 20 smartphones were lower than for other smartphones, leading store workers to prioritize opening network services for phones other than the Note 20.

The regulator said that KT headquarters also delayed service activations to prevent a system overload due to the popularity of the devices. The commission, however, rejected that this was proper cause for KT's actions.

Along with the fine, the regulator ordered the company to make improvements to its services, such as user notifications. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114