Hyundai to resume production of IONIQ 5 on Thursday

Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will resume the plant that produces the IONIQ 5 all-electric model on Thursday following a weeklong suspension due to chip parts shortage.



Hyundai Motor halted the No. 1 plant in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which produces the IONIQ 5 and the Kona subcompact SUV, from April 7-14.



The suspension at the No. 1 Ulsan plant comes amid a lack of semiconductor parts used in the Kona's front vehicle camera system and a problem in Hyundai Mobis Co.'s production line, which rolls out the traction motor for the IONIQ 5.



The company expects production losses of 6,000 units of the Kona and 6,500 units of the IONIQ 5 due to the suspension.



On Wednesday, Hyundai also resumed production at another plant, 100 km south of Seoul, which produces the Sonata and Grandeur sedans, after halting it from Monday to Tuesday due to lack of powertrain control units.



Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles. (Yonhap)