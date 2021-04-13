[Today’s K-pop] Kang Daniel compares new album to diary

(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel talked about his third EP “Yellow” at a media conference held in southern Seoul on Tuesday.



It has only been two months since his single “Paranoia” and he explained that the EP was already complete but was so strong that he decided to put out the single first.



“[The EP] has been in the planning for a long time and is like a diary that holds things I’ve been wanting to say,” he said.



“Yellow” is the third, and last, installment of his color series and the color to him is not bright but rather cold and makes him to have time to think on his own.



Even though the overall ambience of the EP is rather dark, it reflects the process of healing, and consolation that the musician went through himself. Kang took some time off due to depression and anxiety issue.



“After ‘Magenta,’ I wanted to mature in terms of music. Now I’d want to show ‘completion,’” he went on confiding that making this EP felt as if he was making a confession and in turn, he had some self-satisfaction.



Mamamoo’s Wheein discusses solo debut EP





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Wheein of Mamamoo came out with her first solo EP “Redd” on Tuesday.



“I’ve been more serene and sentimental before, but this time I wanted to express my own color, dazzling and diverse,” she said. Dance has been the main genre as a member of the band but as a solo, the songstress has focused on ballad so far.



She gave a sneak peek at the change with the teaser trailer for “Water Color,” title track from the EP, leading the dancers to the tune of the New Jack Swing song.



“It is a song about myself,” she said of the track adding that the part where she declares that everything goes with her is the highlight.



“I’ve really wanted to write a song about my pet cat and one for my fans, and am happy that both songs are included in this [EP],” said Wheein who participated in writing the lyrics for “Afternoon” and “Spring To You.”



Twice’s Momo, Sana marks anniversary of joining agency





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Momo and Sana of Twice celebrated the ninth anniversary of joining the label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.



They uploaded a series of pictures on the band’s Instagram account and said: “It already is the ninth anniversary of MoSa joining the company. We found out thanks to Once who reminded us ... Thank you for congratulating us ... Be with us from now on as well.” Once is the name of its official fandom.



Twice debuted with “The Story Begins” in October 2015 and celebrated the 2,000-day anniversary last week. On Monday, its video for “YES or YES,” lead track from its same-titled sixth EP, amassed 300 million views on YouTube. The music video is the nine-piece act’s ninth video to surpass the milestone.



In May, it will release eighth Japanese single “Kura Kura.”



I.O.I to reunite for 5th debut anniversary





(Credit: YMC Entertainment)