 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Mirae Asset bets on global unicorns eyeing IPOs

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:50       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:50
Mirae Asset Securities’ headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Securities)
Mirae Asset Securities’ headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Securities)
South Korean brokerage firm Mirae Asset Securities is betting big on global startups going public on US stock markets.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing recently submitted its regulatory filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. According to Bloomberg, the company’s estimated valuation stands at nearly $100 billion. When Mirae Asset invested about 300 billion won ($266.65 million) in the firm in 2018, it was valued at $56 billion.

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab is also preparing to go public this year via one of Altimeter Capital’s special purpose acquisition companies. Along with Naver, Mirae Asset invested $150 million through their 50:50 joint venture Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, which launched in 2018.

When Seoul-based Mirae Financial Group and Naver made their investment in August, the valuation of Grab came in at $11 billion. However, the industry now forecast that its value is likely to reach $35 billion after the SPAC listing.

Mirae Asset has also expanded its pre-IPO investment portfolios both in and out of Korea, including Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, e-commerce company Bukalapak, Indonesian-based online grocery delivery platform HappyFresh and India’s leading online supermarket shopping app BigBasket. It also made an investment in Naver Financial, a financial platform by Korean internet giant Naver.

The total amount of Mirae Asset’s pre-IPO investments in the companies have exceeded 1 trillion won, the officials said. As the brokerage firm saw a high growth potential for fourth industrial revolution-based industries, it made active pre-IPO investments in the related industries such as sharing economy and bio, they explained.

Officials said the idea of expanding its global investment portfolio was based the philosophy of the parent firm’s chairman. Park Hyeon-joo, the founder of Mirae Asset Financial Group, recently highlighted the importance of “investing in innovative companies” via the brokerage’s YouTube channel.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114