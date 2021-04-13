 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Woori joins Vietnam electronic network for cashless payments

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:42       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 17:42
(Woori Bank)
(Woori Bank)

Woori Bank said on Tuesday it has completed a project led by the Vietnamese central bank to jointly set up an electronic network for financial transactions aimed at promoting cashless payments in the Southeast Asian nation.

Woori Bank Vietnam was the only foreign lender among nine commercial banks selected to build the Automated Clearing House, a computer-based electronic network for processing transactions designed by the State Bank of Vietnam.

The network is a part of the Vietnamese government’s push towards creating a cashless society by encouraging retailers to accept and use electronic payment means and promote electronic payments for online shopping.

Woori will continue to launch new services as its participation in the system helps attract new customers, it said.

Under the new system, customers can pay utility bills and credit card payments with any bank accounts among the nine lenders participating in the network.

“By participating in a project led by a local central bank could significantly improve the brand image of Woori Bank,” a bank official said.

Woori Bank entered the Vietnamese retail banking market in 2017 by setting up a wholly foreign-owned entity in the country. It now operates 14 branches as well as mobile banking platform Woori WON Banking Vietnam.

Vietnam is the bank’s fifth-largest overseas market for Woori in terms of earnings posted at the end of last year, following Indonesia, China, the US and Cambodia, according to the firm.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114