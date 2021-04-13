Blinken names new chief officer to tackle discrimination at State Dept.

The captured image from the website of the US State Department shows spokesman Ned Price speaking in a daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington. (US State Department)

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named a new official in charge of diversity and inclusion at the State Department, while commending the US embassy in Seoul for setting a good example.



Blinken named Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley to fill the newly created post of chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO), who "will be empowered to develop a "robust framework for fostering diversity and inclusion in our workforce."



"From Me Too, to Black Lives Matter, to the recent attacks on Asian Americans, we're grappling with the profound ways that race, gender and other parts of our identity have so often been grounds for discrimination, dehumanization, and violence -- for treating people as 'less-than'," Blinken said in a speech.



The top US diplomat noted US diplomats were setting good examples.



"And I've heard one story after another about the ways our staff are leading by the power of their example. Our embassy in Seoul made headlines by hanging a Black Lives Matter banner in the wake of George Floyd's horrific killing," he said.



Blinken insisted fairness would ensure competitiveness.



"When we allow bias to hold back capable people from developing their skills, building their careers, making their fullest contribution, we are failing to deliver the best team for the American people. We have a responsibility to make sure that everyone who should be at the table is at the table," he said.



The secretary said the new CDIO will report directly to him, but also have the power to hold anyone, including the secretary himself, accountable.



"Gina is a diplomat who knows there are times when you shouldn't be diplomatic. Like when people are denied an equal shot at rising in their career -- prevented from serving our country -- because of who they are," he added. (Yonhap)