[Graphic News] S. Korea 3rd-largest chip materials market in 2020: report









South Korea, home to chipmaking giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, was the world's third-largest market for semiconductor materials in 2020, a report showed, moving down one spot from a year earlier after posting an under-par industry average growth.



The country's chip materials market grew 3.9 percent on-year to $9.23 billion in 2020, according to the report from SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.



Taiwan, home to the world's top foundry firm TSMC, topped the market for the 11th consecutive year at $12.83 billion with a year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent. (Yonhap)







