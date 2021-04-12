Weapons on homegrown fighter ready by 2028

South Korea’s first homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 Boramae, is revealed to the public, April 9, 2021. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

South Korea’s first homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 Boramae, will be ready to fly with weapons aboard by 2028, the arms procurement agency said Sunday.



“We will come up with air-to-air missiles by 2026 and air-to-surface missiles by 2028,” the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.



The fighter jet, which was revealed to the public Friday, is expected to go through flight tests through 2026 and become combat ready by 2032. It provides an opportunity for Korea to expand local weapons systems to mount on the warplane, the agency added.





South Korea’s first homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 Boramae, is revealed to the public, April 9, 2021. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)